The Union Health Ministry today said that Maharashtra which is the worst affected state due to covid-19 in the country has seven of the top ten districts which have the most active cases of coronavirus.

Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said, "Of the top 10 districts having most of active COVID cases, seven districts are from Maharashtra, one from Karnataka, Chhattisgarh and Delhi each."

He further said that "Death numbers being reported in Punjab and Chhattisgarh are cause of extreme concern. Of all the active cases in the country, 58% of active cases are in Maharashtra. 34% of the total deaths have been reported in Maharashtra."

"We have suggested state governments to increase the percentage of RT-PCR tests, which is reducing in Maharashtra in last few weeks. Only 60% of total tests were done through RT-PCR method in Maharashtra last week. We suggest states to take it to 70% or above," said Rajesh Bhushan on increasing the test fro covid-19.

Rajesh Bhushan also said,"Chhattisgarh is a cause of concern for us. Despite being a small state, it reports 6% of total COVID cases & 3% of total deaths in the country. The condition of Chhattisgarh has deteriorated in the second wave of infections."

Meanwhile, the central government has constituted 50 high-level multi-disciplinary public health teams and deployed them to 50 districts across Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab in view of the recent surge in COVID-19 cases.

The teams are being rushed to 30 districts of Maharashtra, 11 districts of Chhattisgarh and nine districts of Punjab to assist the state health department and local authorities in COVID-19 surveillance, control and containment measures, the Health Ministry said on Monday.

The two-member high-level team consists of a clinician/epidemiologist and a public health expert.

"The teams will visit the states immediately and monitor the overall implementation of COVID19 management, especially in testing, including surveillance and containment operations, COVID-appropriate behaviour and its enforcement, availability of hospital beds, sufficient logistics, including ambulances, ventilators, medical oxygen, etc. and COVID-19 vaccination progress," the ministry said.

Three senior officers from the central government have been appointed as nodal officers for Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh and Punjab.

The high-level teams will report to and coordinate with the nodal officers for the three states, the ministry said.

They will submit daily reports on five aspects, including testing, contact tracing, hospital infrastructure, enforcement of COVID-appropriate behaviour and vaccination, it said.

The Union government has been leading the fight against the global pandemic with a 'Whole of Government' and 'Whole of Society' approach under the umbrella strategy of 'Cooperative Federalism', the ministry stated.

As an ongoing effort to strengthen efforts of various state and UT governments for COVID management, the Centre has been deputing teams from time to time to visit various states and Union Territories.

These teams interact with authorities and get a first hand understanding of the challenges and issues being faced by them to strengthen their ongoing activities and remove bottlenecks, if any.

