Maharashtra continues to see sharp rise in COVID cases, 60,212 infections today

Maharashtra continues to see sharp rise in COVID cases, 60,212 infections today
2 min read . 08:59 PM IST Staff Writer

As many as 60,212 fresh COVID19 cases have been reported from Maharashtra today and with this the active number of cases reached 5,93,042. Meanwhile, the state also reported 281 deaths in the time span of just 24 hours.

The state health bulletien also said that, Out of the 2,25,60,051 laboratory sample 35,19,208 have been tested positive for COVID-19 until today. The positivity rate stands at 15.6%.

Meanwhile, the state also recorded 31,624 discharges today, taking the recovery total to 28,66,097.

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, meanwhile, is scheduled to address the state at 8.30pm tonight in the wake of rising covid-19 cases in the state.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Minister and NCP leader Nawab Malik said the central government should take things seriously as the Kumbh Mela and elections can worsen the COVID-19 situation in the country.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "The COVID-19 cases increase due to mass gathering. In an election situation, there are thousands and thousands of people gathering together. Even in Kumbh Mela, lakhs of people gather together. The Government of India should take the matter seriously. Otherwise, the pandemic situation will worsen."

"Strict restrictions are imposed in Maharashtra. Malls, religious places, shops, cinema halls and social, political and religious functions are banned. There is a mini-lockdown situation in the state. Arrangements are being made so that there should be no lack of beds and oxygen cylinders in hospitals. The situation is being monitored. We held discussions with other parties for further course of action," added Malik.

He further said the COVID-19 vaccination programme should be opened for all.

"In Maharashtra, around 51,000 new COVID cases have been reported while in the country over 1.61 lakh new cases have been reported in the last 24 hours. A sufficient RT-PCR test is not being conducted across the country. The criterion of above 45 years for vaccination should be relaxed especially in the states where cases are high. Even, Congress president Sonia Gandhi also urged the centre regarding the same," stated the NCP leader.

(With inputs from agencies)

