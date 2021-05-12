Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 46,781 new COVID19 cases and 816 deaths pushing the total number of cases to 52,26,710 and death toll to 78,007. Currently, the active number of cases in the state is 5,46,129. The number of daily Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose above 40,000 to 40,956 on Tuesday, a day after dropping below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday.

However, the number of discharges are Wednesday is higher than the new infection count. With 58,805 people getting discharged from the hospital today, the recovery total was pushed to 46,00,196.

The state had reported 39,544 cases on 31 March. The state had reported 54,022 cases on 7 May, 53,605 on 8 May and 48,401 on 9 May.

Currently, the positivity rate is 17.36%, while the recovery rate is 88.01%.

The state capital Mumbai also recorded higher number of cases today than yesterday. Today, the city reported 2,116 new COVID19 infections taking the total number of cases to 6,82,102. On Tuesday, as many as 1,717 cases were reported from the country's financial capital. Currently, active cases in the city is 38,859.

On Wednesday, Mumbai logged 66 fatalities pushing the death toll to 14,008. Meanwhile, 4293 discharges took the total recoveries 6,27,373.

Lockdown to be extended for 15 days

With rapid surge in cases, the state government is mulling to extend the Covid-triggered lockdown for 15 more days.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, at the Cabinet meeting, the health department and ministers proposed to extend the lockdown for 15 days. The chief minister will take a final decision on this matter.

Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla has promised the chief minister to deliver 1.5 crore doses of Covishield to Maharashtra after May 20. We will start the vaccination for 18-44 age group after we receive the vaccine, he further said.

On Tuesday, Tope had said that the state government is considering holding off the Covid-19 vaccination drive for the 18-44 age group temporarily due to a shortage of vaccine doses.

The vaccine doses currently available with the state will instead be used to vaccinate people of 45 years and above as administering the second jab of these people is a priority, he said.

Speaking to media persons, Tope said, "There is a dearth of vaccines hence we are considering holding off vaccination drive temporarily for the 18-44 age group. 2.75 lakh vaccine doses left for this group, that will be used for 45 years and above group now. Administering the second dose is a priority."

