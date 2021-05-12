Maharashtra on Wednesday reported as many as 46,781 new COVID19 cases and 816 deaths pushing the total number of cases to 52,26,710 and death toll to 78,007. Currently, the active number of cases in the state is 5,46,129. The number of daily Covid-19 positive cases in Maharashtra rose above 40,000 to 40,956 on Tuesday, a day after dropping below 40,000 to 37,236 on Monday.