OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Control room to decide on shifting patients to hospitals

As COVID-19 fatalities are going up in Maharashtra, the state government has decided to set up a separate control room to be manned by senior and retired doctors who will take a call on when to shift the patients in home isolation to hospitals so that their lives can be saved in time.

Directions in this regard were given by Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray during his interaction with municipal commissioners from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune and Pimpri Chinchwad on Saturday, as per a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO).

TRENDING STORIESSee All

The CM observed the number of cases has stabilised in the state but the threat is not yet over.

Citing experts, the CM expressed apprehension that the impending third wave of the pandemic may impact children and called for the need to take appropriate measures in advance.

The CM said each municipal limit should ensure independent medical oxygen supply in the next few days.

He also said steps should be taken to prevent the outbreak of monsoon-related ailments while tackling the pandemic.

The CM's directions to set up a separate control room came when the state task force member Shashank Joshi pointed out that the condition of patients who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms is deteriorating fast while in home isolation, resulting in a high mortality rate in the state.

He also said the condition of patients in hospitals should be monitored more carefully during the night, and the use of Remdesivir, steroids etc should also be taken care of.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
The first consignment of Sputnik V vaccines from Russia arrive in Hyderabad. (ANI)Premium Premium

Dr Reddy’s gets 150,000 Sputnik V doses, more shipments expected in a few weeks

2 min read . 09:13 PM IST
Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra: The active case count has jumped to 6,63,758 and recoveries have stood at 39,30,302.Premium Premium

Covid-19 in Maharashtra: 63,282 new cases, 802 deaths reported in last 24 hrs

1 min read . 09:00 PM IST
BMC is vaccinating 1,000 people at five centres in Mumbai.Premium Premium

On first day, 1,000 people in 18-44 group inoculated in Mumbai

2 min read . 08:58 PM IST
The state government earlier allowed 200 people in marriage ceremonies after the COVId-19 situation had improved in the state.Premium Premium

West Bengal restricts number of invitees to weddings to 50 as COVID cases rise

1 min read . 08:31 PM IST

With 802 fatalities, the COVID-19 toll in Maharashtra mounted to 69,615 on Saturday while the caseload rose to 46,65,472 with the addition of 63,282 fresh infections, the state health department said, adding that Maharashtra's current COVID-19 mortality rate is 1.49 per cent.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout