Maharashtra coronavirus update: With 165 new coronavirus cases reported today, Covid-19 tally increased to 3081 in Maharashtra, according to the state health department. With this, Maharashtra becomes the first state in India to cross the 3,000-mark. Out of the new cases, 107 were reported from Mumbai city and 19 from Pune. Besides, 11 new cases were reported from Nagpur, 13 from Thane, four each from Pimpri-Chinchwad (Pune) and Malegaon (Nashik), two each from Navi Mumbai and Vasai-Virar (Palghar), and one each from Ahmednagar, Chandrapur and Panvel (Raigad).

165 more "COVID19 cases (including 107 in Mumbai) reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3081: State Health Department," ANI tweeted.





165 more #COVID19 cases (including 107 in Mumbai) reported in Maharashtra today, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the state to 3081: State Health Department pic.twitter.com/a1xpyzfyrX — ANI (@ANI) April 16, 2020

Mumbai has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 987 in the state, Among the total people infected as on date, 295 have recovered and 187 have died, according to Union Health Ministry

Coronavirus has so far killed 414 people in the country, as per the data available on Health Ministry website. Of the total 414 deaths, Maharashtra tops the tally with 187 fatalities

