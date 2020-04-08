Maharashtra coronavirus tally jumps to 1,078; 60 new Covid-19 cases reported

Mumbai: Sixty new coronavirus cases were reported in Maharashtra on Wednesday, taking the toll number of such cases in the state to 1,078, a health official said.

Among the new cases, 44 have been found in Mumbai, nine in Pune, four in Nagpur, and one each in Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana, he said.

We received reports of 60 people testing positive for coronavirus today. The Maharashtra tally is now 1,078, said the official.

The state has so far reported 64 deaths due to the viral disease.

The highest increase was notched in Mumbai with 44 new cases, increasing the total tally from 642 to 686, besides 40 deaths.

Pune followed with nine new cases on Wednesday, raising its tally from 137 to 146 and eight deaths so far.

Nagpur recorded four new cases followed by Ahmednagar, Akola and Buldhana with one each.

Meanwhile, the total number of confirmed cases of novel coronavirus surged to 5,194 and the death toll touched 149 today, according to the data provided by Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Out of the total cases, 4643 are active, 401 individuals have recovered and discharged from the hospital, one person migrated to another country and 149 people succumbed to the disease.

The highest number of confirmed cases in the country are from Maharashtra, followed by Tamil Nadu at 690 and Delhi with 576 cases. Telangana has reported 364 COVID-19 cases followed by Kerala at 336.

Share Via