Maharshtra coronavirus update: 288 more novel coronavirus cases and 7 more deaths were reported in Maharashtra today as per state health department. This has taken the total number of Covid-19 positive cases in the state to 3,204 while the death toll is at 194. "288 more COVID19 cases & 7 more deaths reported in Maharashtra. Total coronavirus cases in the state stand at 3,204 and deaths at 194: State Health Department," ANI tweeted. Maharashtra is the first state in India to have reported over 3,000 coronavirus cases.

Among the total people infected as on date, 300 have recovered and 194 have passed away.

Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu have reported the highest number of Covid-19 cases.

A 50-year-old coronavirus patient succumbed to the infection in state-run Sassoon Hospital in Pune today morning, taking the toll in Pune district to 48, an official said.

Mumbai and Pune are the worst affected cities in Maharashtra.

Yesterday, the Maharashtra government unveiled its five-pronged plan of action to fight Covid-19. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray posted state govt's plan of action to win the war against coronavirus on social networking website Twitter.

Meanwhile, the district administration of Palghar in Maharashtra today asked industries in the area to be prepared to start operations, in keeping with the directives issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

In a letter, collector Dr Kailas Shinde asked the industries in the rural parts of the district to keep things in order in case they are asked to begin operations on April 20.

In an order dated April 15, the MHA gave detailed directions to industries, which are allowed to function, and the manner in which they will operate.

As per the MHA directives, industries located in rural areas outside the limits of municipal corporations and municipalities will be allowed to operate.

