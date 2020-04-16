A total of 229 new coronavirus cases were reported in last 24 hours in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. The total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra, till 16th April, to 2,916. Among the total people infected as on date, 295 have recovered and 187 have passed away.

Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 880 confirmed infections, according to district-wise breakup available for 1364 of the total 2916 cases reported in the state.

Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 2916, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

An analysis of 2,330 of the around 2800 COVID-19 cases detected so far in worst-hit Maharashtra suggests that the age of 70% or 1,646 patients ranged between 21 years and 50 years while 684 others are in their 50s, Health officials said on Wednesday.

The Indian Council of Medical Research on Wednesday said that a total of 2,74,599 samples were tested for coronavirus detection. Those samples were taken from 2,58,730 individuals.

ICMR has issued a list of 176 government laboratories and 78 private laboratories for Covid-19 testing.

