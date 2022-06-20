Maharashtra council polls: Two candidates each of NCP, Shiv Sena, 4 of BJP win

The fate of Congress candidates Chandrakant Handore, Bhai Jagtap and BJP's Prasad Lad remain unknown. Of the three, only two will be able to go to the Legislative Council.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
The Maharashtra Legislative Council elections were held on Monday. The results declared saw two candidates each from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) win. Apart from that four candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also declared winners.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
The Maharashtra Legislative Council elections were held on Monday. The results declared saw two candidates each from Shiv Sena, Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) win. Apart from that four candidates from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) were also declared winners.
Shiv Sena's Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi won aling with NCP's Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Nimbalka. From BJP Shrikant Bharti, Praveen Darekar, Uma Khapre and Ram Shinde won the Legislative elections.
Shiv Sena's Sachin Ahir and Amshya Padvi won aling with NCP's Eknath Khadse and Ramraje Nimbalka. From BJP Shrikant Bharti, Praveen Darekar, Uma Khapre and Ram Shinde won the Legislative elections.
The fate of Congress candidates Chandrakant Handore, Bhai Jagtap and BJP's Prasad Lad remain unknown. Of the three, only two will be able to go to the Legislative Council.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The fate of Congress candidates Chandrakant Handore, Bhai Jagtap and BJP's Prasad Lad remain unknown. Of the three, only two will be able to go to the Legislative Council.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Earlier, the returning officer for the MLC elections invalidated two votes - one each of the ruling ally NCP and the opposition BJP - after objections were raised by leaders of the respective parties.
Earlier, the returning officer for the MLC elections invalidated two votes - one each of the ruling ally NCP and the opposition BJP - after objections were raised by leaders of the respective parties.
The objections and invalidation of votes led to the suspension of counting process by almost half an hour, according to Hindustan Times.
The objections and invalidation of votes led to the suspension of counting process by almost half an hour, according to Hindustan Times.
The counting, originally scheduled to start at 5pm, was delayed by over two hours after the Congress raised an objection to the votes cast by BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, the report further stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The counting, originally scheduled to start at 5pm, was delayed by over two hours after the Congress raised an objection to the votes cast by BJP MLAs Mukta Tilak and Laxman Jagtap, the report further stated.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
According to the report published in Hindustan Times, the ailing opposition legislators had cast their votes with the help of assistants, which was objected to by the Congress, a key constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
According to the report published in Hindustan Times, the ailing opposition legislators had cast their votes with the help of assistants, which was objected to by the Congress, a key constituent of the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA).
The Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected Congress' objection and gave a go ahead to counting of votes. Later, a BJP leader raised an objection to a ballot that had the first preference vote to NCP candidate Ramraje Nimbalkar. Similarly, an objection came from the NCP against a ballot paper having first preference vote to BJP nominee Uma Khapre, the official said.
The Election Commission of India (ECI) rejected Congress' objection and gave a go ahead to counting of votes. Later, a BJP leader raised an objection to a ballot that had the first preference vote to NCP candidate Ramraje Nimbalkar. Similarly, an objection came from the NCP against a ballot paper having first preference vote to BJP nominee Uma Khapre, the official said.
The returning officer at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai assessed the objections and declared both the ballot papers as invalid, he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The returning officer at the Maharashtra Vidhan Bhavan in south Mumbai assessed the objections and declared both the ballot papers as invalid, he said.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
With this, the total number of valid votes came down to 283 (actual strength of the Assembly is 288, of which 285 MLAs were eligible to take part in polling as one seat is vacant, while two jailed members were barred from taking part in the process).
With this, the total number of valid votes came down to 283 (actual strength of the Assembly is 288, of which 285 MLAs were eligible to take part in polling as one seat is vacant, while two jailed members were barred from taking part in the process).
In all, 11 candidates were in the fray - five of the BJP and two each of the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.
In all, 11 candidates were in the fray - five of the BJP and two each of the Maha Vikas Aghadi allies, the Shiv Sena, the NCP and the Congress.