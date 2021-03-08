With as many as 426 new cases of coronavirus being reported from Maharashtra's Aurangabad pushing the total number to 52,969 in the district. Aurangabad also recorded three deaths in 24 hours

Currently, there are 3,218 active cases in the district at present, the official said.

Aurangabad district on Sunday ordered night restrictions from 9 pm to 6 am from 11 March to 4 April to contain virus spread.

Along with that, there will be full lockdown on weekends, said Maharashtra Minister Eknath Shinde.

During this period, schools, colleges, wedding halls to remain closed, he added.

The world-famous heritage sites of Ajanta and Ellora, and other tourist spots in the district will also remain shut on Saturdays and Sundays, while marriages will not be allowed to be held in function halls during the lockdown period, officials said.

The decision to implement this partial lockdown across the district was taken during a meeting of the 'task force' comprising Collector Sunil Chavan, Municipal Commissioner Astik Kumar Pandey, Police Commissioner Nikhil Gupta, Superintendent of Police Mokshada Patil and other officials.

"The partial lockdown in Aurangabad district will come into force from March 11 and will continue till April 4," collector Chavan told reporters after the meeting.

"Markets shall remain closed on Saturdays and Sundays, but essential services shall operate on these days. Marriage ceremonies will not be allowed to be held at function halls and banquet halls during this period to avoid crowding. But the facility of registered marriage will be open," he said.

Malls and cinema halls will remain shut during the weekends. Restaurants and hotels can operate at 50 per cent of their seating capacity till 9 pm everyday and people can order food from them till 11 pm, he added.

In the Nanded district of Maharashtra, 229 new COVID-19 cases were recorded on Sunday, taking the infection count to 24,538, another official said. The district has so far reported 606 deaths due to the disease, he said.

A total of 22,818 patients have recovered from the infection in the district, while there are 899 active cases in Nanded at present, the official said.

(With inputs from agencies)





