Home >News >India >Maharashtra COVID-19 case count grows by 10,792, death toll by 309
Health workers wait to collects blood from plasma donors who have recovered from COVID-19 at medical camp in Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Maharashtra COVID-19 case count grows by 10,792, death toll by 309

1 min read . 08:19 PM IST PTI

There are 2,21,174 active cases in Maharashtra at present, while the number of people tested so far is 76,43,584

MUMBAI : Maharashtra recorded 10,792 new coronavirus positive cases on Sunday, which pushed the state's overall tally to 15,28,226, the health department said.

The death toll due to the virus reached 40,349 as 309 patients succumbed to the infection, it said.

A total of 10,461 patients were discharged from hospitals following recovery during the day, it said in a statement.

So far, 12,66,240 patients have recovered across the state.

There are 2,21,174 active cases in Maharashtra at present, while the number of people tested so far is 76,43,584.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

