Maharashtra COVID-19 caseload crosses 11 lakh-mark

Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally spiked to 11,21,221 on Wednesday with the single-day addition of 23,365 new cases, state health department said.

With 474 deaths during the day, the total count in the state mounted to 30,883, it said.

A total of 17,559 patients were discharged after treatment during the day, taking the total number of recoveries to 7,92,832, it said, adding that the state now has 2,97,125 active cases.

Of the total 474 fatalities, 335 had occurred in the last 48 hours. 102 deaths had taken place in the last one week, while 37 deaths had occurred earlier, a health official said.

Mumbai city reported 2,378 cases in the day, taking its count to 1,75,974 while the cumulative death toll rose to 8,280, including 50 in the day.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 5,603 new cases, raising the total count to 4,14,377.

A total of 14,378 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

Pune city added 2,141 new cases, taking its tally to 1,34,124 while 26 deaths took toll to 3,042.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 3,00,330 and deaths at 6,581 the official said.

Nashik division's cumulative case tally stood at 1,44,820 and death toll at 3,053, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 71,496 cases and 2,118 deaths till now, while Aurangabad division's case tally stood at 43,496 and death count at 1,136.

Latur division has reported 42,778 cases until now and 1,165 fatalities.

Akola division has 29,657 cases while 672 people have succumbed to the infection until now.

Nagpur division has 73,118 infections and 1,672 fatalities, the official informed.

The state has so far conducted 55,06,276 tests, the official said.

A total of 17,53,347 people are currently under home quarantine in the state while 36,462 others are placed in institutional quarantine, he added.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases: 11,21,221, new cases 23,365, deaths: 30,883, discharged 7,92,832, active cases: 2,97,125, people tested so far: 55,06,276. PTI ND NP NSK NSK

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

