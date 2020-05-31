Maharashtra covid-19 cases at 67,655, Mumbai crosses 39000

MUMBAI : With 2,487 new cases, Maharashtra’s covid-19 tally reached 67,655 confirmed cases on Sunday. Of these, 29,329 had fully recovered, while 2,286 died due to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2.

Presently, Maharashtra is the worst affected state in India as nearly 371 out of every 1000 confirmed covid-19 cases in the country emerged from here. The recovery rate in the state stood at 43.35%, against the national average of 47.7%, while the case fatality rate was 3.37% in the state, compared to the national average of 2.8%.

Of the total confirmed cases in the state, Mumbai municipal corporation area that comprised about 60% of confirmed cases, has become the epicentre of the pandemic in India. As of Saturday, the financial capital of the country reported 39,686 confirmed cases, of which 21,610 were active cases, while 1,279 people had lost their lives to the deadly virus.

After Mumbai, Thane reported most number of cases at 9,585, with 5,985 active cases and 200 deaths. This was followed by Pune, which reported 7,919 cases with 3,699 active cases and 329 deaths.

In an online public address on Sunday evening, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said that his government was working towards solving the shortage of hospital beds in the state. “We have 25,000 beds with oxygen facility. There were 250 ICU beds before, now we have 8500," he said.

In terms of monsoon preparedness, he said that in order to further ramp up covid-19 testing in the state, his government is in talks with the Centre to reduce price of testing kits. The state currently has 77 testing laboratories, which will increase to 100 in a few days, said Thackeray.

Maharashtra has also allowed promenades and maindans to remain open for walking and exercising between 5 am to 7 pm. “This should, however, not become an excuse to gather in groups that could allow the virus to spread," said Thackeray. Newspaper deliveries, too, will begin from Sunday onwards, on condition that delivery persons are given masks and sanitizers.

The patient doubling rate or the number of days it took for the count of cases to double in Maharashtra improved to 17.5 days on Sunday, compared to 15.7 days as of 29 May. Till date, the state conducted 4.62 lakh laboratory tests as of Saturday, taking the testing levels to 3,585 tests per million people against the national average of 2,722 tests per million.

Presently, there are 3,157 active containment zones, 5.58 lakh people are in home quarantine and 34,480 people are in institutional quarantine in Maharashtra. There are 72,704 beds available in the state, along with 43 government and 34 private laboratories for testing covid-19 suspects and patients.

