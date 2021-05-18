Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra Covid-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since March-end

Maharashtra Covid-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since March-end

Premium
Passengers arrive by a special train wait in a queue at a COVID-19 testing
1 min read . 06:52 AM IST Staff Writer

Maha COVID-19 cases below 30,000 for 1st time since Mar-end

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said.

The number of daily COVID-19 cases in Maharashtra plunged below the 30,000-mark on Monday with the state reporting 26,616 new infections, taking the count to 54,05,068, the health department said.

This was the lowest single-day count since March 30 when the state had reported 27,918 infections.

TRENDING STORIES See All

This was the lowest single-day count since March 30 when the state had reported 27,918 infections.

TRENDING STORIES See All
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

According to a health department statement, 516 COVID-19 deaths were also reported, which took the number of fatalities due to the respiratory disease to 82,486.

Of the total deaths, 289 occurred over the past 48 hours, while 227 fatalities took place last week, but were added to the toll on Monday, it said.

The statement said 48,211 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, pushing the number of recovered cases to 48,74,582.

The state is now (rpt now) left with 4,45,495 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,232 new cases, taking its tally to 6,89,062, while 48 new deaths pushed the toll to 14,272, it said.

The COVID-19 recovery rate of the state stood at 90.19 per cent, while the death rate was 1.53 per cent, the statement said.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Premium

Pfizer, Moderna vaccines effective against Covid variants found in India: Study

2 min read . 06:48 AM IST
Premium

Badrinath temple opens, no pilgrims allowed due to Covid

1 min read . 06:49 AM IST
Premium

Starting Covid vaccination with frontline warriors paid rich dividends: PM Modi

1 min read . 06:26 AM IST
Premium

Narada scam updates: TMC leaders' bail stayed, taken to Presidency jail. 10 points

4 min read . 06:24 AM IST

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positivecases: 54,05,068; newcases26,616; deaths: 82,486; discharged 48,74,582; activecases: 4,45,495; people tested so far: 3,13,38,407.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!