Maharashtra Covid-19 cases climb by 9,601 to 4,31,719; death toll crosses 15,000

MUMBAI : Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally spiked by 9,601 new cases to 4,31,719 on Saturday while the death of 322 patients, including 45 in Mumbai, took the toll in the state to 15,316, the health department said.

A total of 10,725 patients were discharged in the day, raising the count of recovered cases to 2,66,883.

Maharashtra now has 1,49,214 active cases, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

Mumbai city reported 1,047 new cases, taking the tally to 1,15,331 while suburbs added 2,995 new cases.

The death toll in Mumbai now stands at 6,398.

The number of cases in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) reached 2,42,778 while the fatality count stood at 9,766.

The number of cases mounted by 1,441 in Pune city while the neighbouring Pimpri Chinchwad added 797 cases in the day. Pune city reported 42 deaths while 13 patients succumbed in PCMC (Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation) areas, the health department said.

The cumulative number of cases in Pune division stood at 1,05,359 with 2,830 deaths.

The overall count of cases in Nashik division has reached 35,290 with 1,215 deaths, while Kolhapur division has so far reported 10,404 cases and 255 deaths.

Aurangabad division has so far reported 17,199 cases and 611 deaths while Latur division has 5,825 cases and 245 fatalities, it said.

The number of cases reached 7,753 in Akola division with the death toll of 260.

The cumulative case count in Nagpur division mounted to 6,706 with 85 fatalities.

A total of 21,94,943 people have been tested so far in the state for COVID-19, the health department said.

A total of 9,08,099 people are currently under home quarantine while 38,947 remain quarantined at institutional facilities, Tope said.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 4,31,719, deaths 15,316, recoveries 2,66,883, active cases 1,49,214 and people tested so far 21,94,943.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

