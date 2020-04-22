With 431 fresh novel coroanvirus cases in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 count in the state increased to 5,649 today, said state's health department. Along with that, 18 more deaths were reported, taking the toll to 269, it added. Out of these, Mumbai reported 10 deaths today.

Maharashtra, by far, has remained the worst hit state in India and also the first to cross the 5,000 mark in positive cases on Tuesday. Out of these, state capital Mumbai has more than 3,000 positive cases.

Apart from that, 67 patients recovered today. The state now has 789 patients who have recovered from the highly contagious disease since the outbreak, the officials said.

India's Covid-19 count shot past 20,000 today. At least 1,486 fresh cases emerged in the last 24 hours, taking the Covid-19 count in the country to 20,471, according to the latest Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data. With 49 deaths recorded since yesterday, the toll now stands at 652, it said.

