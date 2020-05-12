Of these Mumbai alone reported 14947 cases with 556 deaths.

In the state, death toll of covid-19 patients has now gone up to 921.

On Tuesday, 53 covid-19 infected patients died in the state. Of these, 29 were men and 24 women. 21 of them aged over 60 years, 27 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and five were aged less than 40 years. 66% of these patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertention, heart disease etc.

Of the 53, 28 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, six each in Panvel and Pune, five in Jalgaon, three in Solapur city, two in Thane and one each in Raigad, Aurangabad city and Akola.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1289 active containment zones in the state currently.

A total of 5125 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 2,81,655 people are in home quarantine and 15627 people are in institutional quarantine.

The state today launched online OPD called e-Sanjivani OPD (out patient department) to resolve difficulties faced by citizens in getting health check-ups and counseling as many private clinics are closed due to the lockdown. To avail of e-Sanjivani's services, patients should visit the website www.esanjeevaniopd.in and seek expert advice.

This is a joint venture of the health department of Central and State Government and is free of cost. This online OPD will be available from 9.30 am to 1.30 pm and will remain close on Sundays. Timing of the OPD will be extended in future. Online medical OPD service training has been imparted to 16 medical officers of district hospital from Nanded, Bhandara, Nashik. So far more than 400 patients have been treated through this service, the state Public Health Department said in a press statement.

Through this application, a patient from any district of the state can consult with the medical officers of any district on any ailment using computer, laptop or mobile. Discussions with medical authorities can be done through live video conferencing or text messages.

Share Via