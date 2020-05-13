Maharashtra Covid-19 cases rise to 25,922, death toll at 975

Mumbai: Maharashtra on Wednesday reported 1,495 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 25,992.

Of these, Mumbai alone reported 15,747 cases and 596 deaths so far.

In the state, death toll of Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 975.

On Wednesday, 54 more Covid-19-infected patients died in the state. Of these, 33 were men and 21 women. 29 of them were aged over 60 years, 21 were from the age group of 40 to 59 years and four were aged less than 40 years. 67% of these patients had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease etc.

40 of these 54 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, six in Pune, two each in Jalgaon, Solapur city and Aurangabad city and one each were recorded in Vasai-Virar and Ratnagiri.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1,439 active containment zones in the state at the moment.

A total of 5,547 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery. Currently, 2,98,213 people are in home quarantine and 14,627 people are in institutional quarantine.

