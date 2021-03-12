OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra Covid-19 cases surge: What the experts have to say

Mumbai: Maharashtra has been recording a rise in coronavirus cases of late. On Thursday, the state recorded 14,317 new coronavirus cases, the highest one-day spike this year, which took its caseload to 22,66,374, a health official said.

Not only Mumbai, Pune and Thane but several cities and towns in Maharashtra, including Vidarbha and Marathwada regions, have been witnessing a spike in cases. Lockdown or restrictions have been imposed in several cities or districts in the state in a bid to prevent the spread of the virus.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A customer wearing a face-covering looks at a kitchen display in a showroom in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

Maharashtra Covid surge: Nagpur, Mumbai, Pune each report over 1,500 new cases

2 min read . 11:43 AM IST
Devidaspur near Jandiala station is about 25 km from Amritsar railway station.

Amritsar: Train services resume after farmers withdraw dharna after 169 days

1 min read . 11:34 AM IST
The suspicious car carrying gelatin found outside Mukesh Ambani residence Antilia

Ambani bomb scare probe: Mobile seized as police approach Tihar Jail authorities

2 min read . 11:22 AM IST
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

Americans to get $1,400 relief payments in their bank accounts from this weekend

1 min read . 11:18 AM IST

Also Read | Vaccine confidence in India is ticking more boxes now

The authorities are attributing it to crowding witnessed during the gram panchayat elections held mid-January this year and a widespread disregard for the norms by common people as well as politicians.

News agency PTI quoted Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor to the Maharashtra government on Covid management, "There should have been rigorous testing of people and contact tracing. These are the two basic but the most important tools of curbing the coronavirus spread."

The most prominent reason behind the surge in COVID-19 cases in February was crowding witnessed during when gram panchayat elections held mid-January, he said.

"Look at the political rallies and gatherings that have taken place in January and February by ruling parties in the state, including after Nana Patole's appointment as Congress's Maharashtra unit chief," PTI quoted a Mumbai-based political observer.

Meanwhile, as many as 23,285 new COVID-19 cases and 117 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed today. With this, the total number of positive coronavirus cases reported in the country now stands at 1,13,08,846, including 1,97,237 active cases and 1,58,306 deaths.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

A total of 1,09,53,303 patients have recovered so far, including 15,157 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

Six States - Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Tamil Nadu, cumulatively account for 85.91 per cent of the new coronavirus cases reported in the past 24 hours.

With the second phase of the nation-wide vaccination drive underway, as many as 2,61,64,920 doses of the vaccine have been administered so far.




Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout