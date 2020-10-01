Maharashtra Covid-19 count crosses 14 lakh-mark; 394 more die

Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally on Thursday crossed the 14 lakh-mark with the addition of 16,476 fresh cases, said a state health official.

The states COVID-19 tally increased to 14,00,922, while 394 more deaths took the fatality count beyond the 37,000 mark to 37,056, he said.

A total of 16,104 patients were discharged from hospitals in the last 24 hours, taking the tally of recovered cases to 11,04,426, the official said.

With this, the state now has 2,59,006 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 2,352 positive cases during the day, which pushed its overall count to 2,07,620, while 43 fresh deaths raised the toll to 8,972, he said.

Pune city added 1,069 COVID-19 cases, raising its tally to 1,56,783, while 25 new deaths took the toll to 3,553, the official said.

The state has so far conducted 68,75,451 tests.

Maharashtra's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 14,00,922, new cases 16,476, deaths 37,056, discharged 11,04,426, active cases 2,59,006, people tested so far 68,75,451.





This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

