Maharashtra Covid-19 count crosses 3.27 lakh; 246 die, 7,188 recover in a day

Maharashtra's novel coronavirus cases on Tuesday crossed 3.27 lakh after 8,369 more patients tested positive for the virus in the last 24 hours.

The total number of positive cases in the state now stands at 3,27,031, according to the daily health bulletin.

Along with that, 246 more patients succumbed, including 62 in Mumbai and 40 in Pune, taking the fatality count in the state to 12,276, health department said.

There are currently 1,32,236 active cases while 7,188 patients were discharged from hospitals during the day, taking the number of recovered cases until now to 1,82,217, it said.

At 1,678, Pune alone contributed the highest number of cases to the state's tally, while Mumbai reported 992 cases.

Mumbai's case count now stands at 1,03,368 cases while the death toll mounted to 5,817.

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), including Mumbai city, has till now reported 2,06,221 cases and 8,402 deaths, the health department said.

In the limits of the Pimpri-Chinchwad and Aurangabad municipal corporations, 15 and 12 deaths were reported, respectively.

Of the new cases registered in the last 24 hours, the Pune division -- which covers the municipal corporations of Pune, Pimpri- Chinchwad and Solapur, rest of the Pune and Solapur districts and Satara -- reported the highest 3,301 cases, overtaking the MMR's single-day tally of 2,977.

An FIR was registered against a 30-year-old woman from Pune's Pimpri Chinchwad, who was tested COVID-19 positive and was under home isolation, for fleeing to Dubai via Mumbai airport through a special flight on July 17, the police said.

The Pune division has till now reported 68,575 cases and 1,946 fatalities.

The recovery rate in the state is 55.72 per cent, while the fatality rate is 3.75%, the department said.

Currently, 7,79,676 people are in home quarantine while 45,077 are in institutional quarantine.

A total of 16,40,644 people have been tested in the state so far, it said.

