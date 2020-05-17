Maharashtra Covid-19 count crosses 33,000 after highest single-day jump in cases

New Delhi: Maharashtra's coronavirus tally reached 33,053 on Sunday after the state witnessed record 2,347 fresh Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours.

With 63 more deaths in the last 24 hours, the state's death toll now stands at 1,198. There are 24,161 active cases in the state, while 7,688 persons have been discharged after recovery.

On Sunday, 44 more coronavirus cases were reported in Mumbai's Dharavi area, Asia's largest slum.

Total number of confirmed cases in the area are now 1,242 and there have 56 deaths so far, said Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

1,571 fresh Covid-19 cases and 38 deaths have reported in Mumbai on Sunday. Total number of cases in the city is now at 19,967, including 5,012 people who recovered. The city's death toll stands at 734.

Maharashtra, the state worst-hit by Covid-19, on Sunday extended lockdown till May 31 in view of the surging cases.

Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta issued an order in this regard which stated, "The government in exercise of the power conferred under section 2 of the Epidemic Disease Act 1897, read with all other enabling provisions of the Disaster Management Act 2005, it is expedient to extend the lockdown in the entire state of Maharashtra further till midnight of May 31, 2020."

