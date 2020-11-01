Maharashtra: COVID-19 count grows by 5,369; death toll crosses 44,000-mark

MUMBAI : Maharashtra on Sunday reported 5,369 new coronavirus positive cases, which took the state's infection tally to 16,83,775, the health department said.

The death toll crossed the 44,000-mark as 113 patients succumbed to the infection. The fatality count now stands at 44,024, it said.

A total of 3,726 patients recovered during the day. With this, the number of active cases came down to 1,25,109, the department said in a statement.

The recovery count in the state has reached 15,14,079, it said.

So far, 90,24,871 people have been tested across the state.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

