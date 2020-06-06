With 2,739 new Covid-19 cases found in Maharashtra in the last 24 hours, the state's virus case count reached 82,698.

The state's death toll stands at 2,969 after 120 more deaths were reported in the last 24 hours.

So far, 37,390 people have been discharged after getting cured of Covid-19, the Maharashtra Health Department said. 2,234 patients got discharged in the last 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said on Saturday that Mumbai's Dharavi area witnessed ten more coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours. The total number of cases in Asia's largest slum are at 1,899 while 71 have succumbed to the virus in the area so far.

Mumbai's case count reached 47,128 on Saturday after 1,74 new Covid-19 cases were detected in the last 24 hours, said Greater Mumbai Municipal Corporation.

With 57 more deaths getting reported, the city's death toll stands at 1,575.

