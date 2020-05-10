Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 1,278 new covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 22,171.

Of these Mumbai alone reported 13,739 cases with 508 deaths.

In the state, death toll of Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 832.

On Sunday, 53 infected patients died in the state. Of these 33 were men and 20 women. 19 of them aged over 60 years, 30 were from the age group 40 to 59 years and 4 were aged less than 40 years.

Of the 53, 19 deaths were recorded in Mumbai, 14 in Malegaon city, five in Pune, five in Jalgaon city, two in Dhule city, and one each was recorded in Dhule rural, Pimpri Chichwad, Ahmednagar, Aurangabad city, Nandurbar, Solapur city, and in Vasai-Virar.

According to the state public health department, 27 out of the rest 36 patients (75%) had high-risk co-morbidities such as diabetes, hypertension, heart disease, etc.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 1237 active containment zones in the state currently.

A total of 4,199 patients have been discharged till date after full recovery.

