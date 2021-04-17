Subscribe
Home >News >India >Maharashtra: Covid-19 curbs may extend beyond 1 May, says health minister Tope

Maharashtra: Covid-19 curbs may extend beyond 1 May, says health minister Tope

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope
2 min read . 05:19 PM IST Staff Writer

  • 'A decision on the extension of curbs will be finalized only after reviewing the outcome of these 15 days,' says Rajesh Tope
  • Maharashtra govt on April 14 announced several restrictions under a 'break the chain' initiative to rein in what is currently the severest spike in COVID-19 cases

New Delhi: As Maharashtra is reeling under the second wave of novel coronavirus surge for the past few weeks, the state's health minister Rajesh Tope on Saturday said that the Covid-19 restrictions imposed in the state to curb the spread "may be extended beyond May 1 depending on the outbreak situation."

Speaking to reporters in Jalna, over 400 kilometres from Mumbai, Tope said people have been supportive of the restrictions, though some violations of prohibitory rules under section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) have also been reported.

"We are taking stock of the situation. There have been some violations of CrPC section 144 invoked to curb the COVID-19 spread. We may extend these restrictions beyond May 1, depending on the situation. A decision will be finalized only after reviewing the outcome of these 15 days (when the restrictions will be in place)," reported news agency PTI.

"I must admit people have been supportive of the restrictions," the minister, who has been insisting on strict measures and restriction on the movement of people to contain the outbreak, said.

Maharashtra government on April 14 announced several restrictions under a 'break the chain' initiative to rein in what is currently the severest spike in COVID-19 cases anywhere in the country.

Earlier today, Mumbai mayor said that almost 95% of Mumbaikars are adhering to coronavirus norms while the remaining 5% who are not following the curbs are causing problems to others.

Speaking to news agency ANI, city civic body Mayor Kishori Pednekar said, "I think a complete lockdown should be imposed looking at the current Covid-19 situation."

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 63,729 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day count so far, taking the tally past the 37-lakh mark, while 398 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official. With 63,729 COVID new cases, the tally increased to 37,03,584, while 398 fatalities pushed the toll to 59,551, he said. The state's earlier highest one-day case count was 63,294, recorded on April 11, followed by 61,695 on April 15. Also, 45,335 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 30,04,391, he said.

With inputs from PTI

