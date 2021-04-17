Maharashtra: Covid-19 curbs may extend beyond 1 May, says health minister Tope

Meanwhile, Maharashtra on Friday reported 63,729 fresh coronavirus cases, the highest single-day count so far, taking the tally past the 37-lakh mark, while 398 more patients succumbed to the infection, said a health department official. With 63,729 COVID new cases, the tally increased to 37,03,584, while 398 fatalities pushed the toll to 59,551, he said. The state's earlier highest one-day case count was 63,294, recorded on April 11, followed by 61,695 on April 15. Also, 45,335 patients were discharged during the day, raising the number of recovered cases to 30,04,391, he said.