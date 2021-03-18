OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra CM asks to ensure strict implementation of COVID rules as cases touch 25,000

To prevent coronavirus spread, Maharashta chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked divisional commissioners to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

"In view of the highest number of cases on Thursday since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the district administration should speed up contact tracing and implementation of restrictions and safety protocols," Thackeray said in a virtual meeting, reported PTI.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Maharashtra witnessed highest spike in daily COVID-19 tally on Thursday. For the first, over 25,000 fresh cases were recorded in a day.

Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,52,851. The active number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,66,353.

Health secretary Pradeep Vyas said that if the rise in daily cases continues,there could be three lakh active cases in the state in the first week of April.

With 58 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138. Out of 58 deaths, 38 occurred in the last 48 hours and 15 in the last week. Remaning five deaths are from the period before the last week.

On Thursday, 12,764 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest in single day this year. The total of recoveries stood at 21,75,565.

The state is in the beginning of second COVID-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan addresses the Stop TB Partnership meet, through video conferencing from Nirman Bhawan, in New Delhi

1000 cr DBT spent for nutritional support to TB patients in last 3 yrs: Govt

1 min read . 10:03 PM IST
Pharmacy Technician Katrina Bonwick draws a does of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine ready for use at the Wheatfield surgery in Luton, England, Thursday, March 18, 2021. The world is awaiting the results of an initial European investigation into whether there is any evidence that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine was behind unusual blood clots reported in some recipients of the shot. (AP Photo/Alastair Grant)

Oxford COVID-19 vaccine is safe, say EU, UK regulators after reports of blood clots

1 min read . 10:05 PM IST
The number of covid-19 tests conducted across the country on Thursday crossed 230 million

Covid-19: India records 35,871 new infections in last 24 hours, highest in 2021

2 min read . 09:50 PM IST
Countries including Norway and Denmark have already suspended their rollouts of the AstraZeneca vaccine because of concerns about blood clots.

UK reports five cases of rare blood clots in 11 million AstraZeneca shots

2 min read . 09:44 PM IST

"We are moving toward another peak in infections of COVID-19 but there is no need to panic. About 95 per cent of all patients are asymptomatic," Maharashtra health minister.

Thackeray said even though the state is witnessing a steep spike in the number of daily cases, the vaccination drive has also gained momentum. Administering three lakh vaccine doses daily should be the target, he further added.

Considering the rising heat, facilities like drinking water and toilets should be provided at the vaccination centres, he said. The Centre has allowed 134 private hospitals in the state for the vaccination drive, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout