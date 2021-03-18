To prevent coronavirus spread, Maharashta chief minister Uddhav Thackeray on Thursday asked divisional commissioners to ensure strict implementation of COVID-19 restrictions.

"In view of the highest number of cases on Thursday since the outbreak of the pandemic last year, the district administration should speed up contact tracing and implementation of restrictions and safety protocols," Thackeray said in a virtual meeting, reported PTI.

Maharashtra witnessed highest spike in daily COVID-19 tally on Thursday. For the first, over 25,000 fresh cases were recorded in a day.

Nagpur city on the second consecutive day recorded highest number of new COVID-19 cases at 2,926, followed by 2,877 in Mumbai and 2,791 in Pune city. Mumbai's COVID-19 tally increased to 3,52,851. The active number of coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,66,353.

Health secretary Pradeep Vyas said that if the rise in daily cases continues,there could be three lakh active cases in the state in the first week of April.

With 58 fatalities, the death toll jumped to 53,138. Out of 58 deaths, 38 occurred in the last 48 hours and 15 in the last week. Remaning five deaths are from the period before the last week.

On Thursday, 12,764 patients were discharged from hospitals, the highest in single day this year. The total of recoveries stood at 21,75,565.

The state is in the beginning of second COVID-19 wave, a central team report had said earlier this week.

"We are moving toward another peak in infections of COVID-19 but there is no need to panic. About 95 per cent of all patients are asymptomatic," Maharashtra health minister.

Thackeray said even though the state is witnessing a steep spike in the number of daily cases, the vaccination drive has also gained momentum. Administering three lakh vaccine doses daily should be the target, he further added.

Considering the rising heat, facilities like drinking water and toilets should be provided at the vaccination centres, he said. The Centre has allowed 134 private hospitals in the state for the vaccination drive, he added.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via