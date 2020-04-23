With 431 new coroanvirus positive cases in Maharashtra, the total number of confirmed Covid-19 count in the state increased to 5,652 today, according to the bulletin released by Union Health Ministry. Among the total people infected as on date, 789 have recovered and 269 have died. Mumbai has the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3096, followed by Pune (660), Thane (465), Nashik (96) and Nagpur (76). Maharashtra remains the worst affected state and also the first in the country to cross the 5,000 number of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, the total number of coronavirus cases in India has gone up to 21,393, with 1,409 fresh Covid-19 cases reported in past 24 hours, according to the data from Union Health Ministry.

On Wednesday,18 people succumbed to the pandemic in Maharshtra. Of them, ten were from Mumbai, two each from Pune and Aurangabad, one each from Kalyan-Dombivli, Solapur city, Jalgaon and Malegaon in Nashik district. There are 465 active containment zones in the state currently. As many as 1,09,072 people are in home quarantine. The state has so far tested 90,223 samples.

Amid, the surge in corona cases in Maharashtra, here is some piece of good news. Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope has said that the coronavirus hotspots in Maharashtra have come down, news agency ANI reported. He also said that the rate of doubling of cases in the state had improved to 7.01 days from 3.1 days earlier this month.

"It is a mathematical model and there is a science about it. However, things here will not be static because every possible effort is being made to reduce the threat and improve situation arising out of Covid-19. The death rate has decreased and the recovery rate is 13 per cent. Even the hotspots have decreased from 14 to five," Tope said as quoted by ANI.

Stating that Maharashtra has only five Covid-19 hotspots - Mumbai, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik, he said, "We have improved our mortality rate which is around five now. Soon, it will be four. Our aim is to protect everyone and take this mortality rate at zero."

Share Via