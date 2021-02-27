Amid surge in novel coronavirus cases across the state, lockdown in Maharashtra’s Amravati district has been extended by another week till 8 March, according to officials, while restrictions have also been imposed for the weekend in Nagpur, Buldhana and Yavatmal.

These cities in Maharashtra's Vidarbha region have reported a spike in the cases of COVID-19 in the last one week.

Amravati district collector Shailesh Naval ordered extension of the lockdown in Amravati and Achalpur cities for a week, and also imposed restrictions in Anjangaon Surji town.

Amravati, Achalpur and places adjoining these two cities and the entire Anjangaon Surji town will remain under lockdown till 6 am on March 8, he said.

Earlier, a week-long lockdown was imposed in Amravati from 22Feb to 1 March, 2021. The other 4 districts in Amravati division will have restrictions like mid-September Covid-19 peak. Divisional Commissioner issued circular in this regard.

Along with the lockdown, the state government has also imposed a week-long night curfew to check the fresh spike in the region.

As per the new lockdown rules, people can step out to buy essential commodities between 8 am and 3 pm, Naval said.

The industries permitted to operate earlier would continue to operate. Weekly bazaars, schools, colleges, coaching classes, gyms, swimming pools, cinema halls and multiplexes will remain closed.

Hotels would be allowed to provide parcel service while vegetable markets would be open for retailers between 2 am and 6 am.

School and college examinations will be conducted as per the schedule, the collector said.

In Yavatmal, the administration imposed a complete curfew for 40 hours, starting at 5 pm Saturday.

Lockdown is also in force for Saturday and Sunday in Nagpur and Buldhana.

Officials, however, said that the situation will be reviewed by March 5 or 6 to check the progress.

Amravati has been reporting a surge in cases since the beginning of this month. On 23 February, the distrcit saw the highest single-day spike with 926 people being detected with the infection. taking the caseload to 31,123.

On Thursday, 229 school students and three staff members were found positive for the virus at a hostel in the Washim district of the state, said district authorities. Most of the students (151) were from Amravati (151).

A total of 327 students who reside in the hostel were mostly from Amravati, Hingoli, Nanded, Washim, Buldhana, and Akola.

Meanwhile, the Covid-19 graph in Maharashtra went further upwards on Saturday as the state clocked in 8,623 new cases, the health administration said.

With only 3,648 people recuperating, the gap between new infections and daily recoveries also widened for the fourth consecutive day in the state. There are 72,530 active cases in the city as of Saturday and the total recoveries stand at 20,20,951.

As many as 51 people died of the disease in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 52,092. The fatality rate in the state stands at 2.43%.

Since Wednesday, Mumbai, Akola, Pune, Nagpur and Nashik divisions have been witnessing a spike in single-day infection count, he added.

Mumbai city reported 1,145 cases on Thursday, which took its cumulative figure to 3,22,844. Five persons died due to the infection in the metropolis, which pushed the toll to 11,463.

