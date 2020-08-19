Maharashtra COVID-19: Record 13,165 cases in day, death toll crosses 21,000

Maharashtra COVID-19: Record 13,165 cases in day, death toll crosses 21,0001 min read . 08:49 PM IST
- The deadly virus claimed 346 lives in the last 24 hours
- The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,60,413
Maharashtra witnessed a record spike in coronavirus tally today. Over 13,000 people tested positive for novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours. With this, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the western state increased to 6,28,642.
The deadly virus claimed 346 lives in the last 24 hours. The death from the virus increased to over 21,000. Maharashtra was severely affected by coronavirus pandemic in the country.
During same period, 9,011 COVID-19 patients were discharged from the hospital. Over 4.45 lakh coronavirus patients were recovere from the infection.
The total number of active coronavirus cases in the state rose to 1,60,413.
