SHIRDI : Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the Maharashtra government's notification on restrictions, weekend lockdown and night curfew to contain it, officials of the renowned Saibaba temple in Shirdi decided to keep it shut from Monday night till further orders.

As per the Maharashtra government notification, religious places will remain closed due to the rise in COVID- 19 cases, and, therefore, the Saibaba temple will remain closed for devotees from Monday 8 pm till further orders, said Ravindra Thakre, the officiating chief executive officer, Shri Saibaba Sansthan Trust.

However, the daily affairs inside the temple premise will go on asusual, though accommodation and 'prasadalay' ( dining hall for devotees) will remain closed, he said.

