Maharashtra Covid-19 rise: Shirdi temple shut till further orders

However, the daily affairs inside the temple premise will go on as usual, though accommodation and 'prasadalay' ( dining hall for devotees) will remain closed

SHIRDI : Amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the Maharashtra government's notification on restrictions, weekend lockdown and night curfew to contain it, officials of the renowned Saibaba temple in Shirdi decided to keep it shut from Monday night till further orders.

