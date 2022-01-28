Maharashtra: Covid-19 situation ‘100% under control’, govt tells Bombay HC

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
“The state government, as well as the BMC, submit that the situation is 100% under control and that the government is fully geared to meet any eventuality in future with regard to the spread of the omicron variant," said the court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and MS Karnik.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“The state government, as well as the BMC, submit that the situation is 100% under control and that the government is fully geared to meet any eventuality in future with regard to the spread of the omicron variant," said the court bench comprising Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and MS Karnik.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Chief Justice Datta noted that as per experts, the Omicron variant was not as lethal as the Delta variant of the virus but was spreading quicker.
Chief Justice Datta noted that as per experts, the Omicron variant was not as lethal as the Delta variant of the virus but was spreading quicker.
Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, told the court there was a hike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the first week of this month in Mumbai but the numbers were now decreasing.
Anil Sakhare, appearing for the BMC, told the court there was a hike in the number of Covid-19 cases in the first week of this month in Mumbai but the numbers were now decreasing.
“As of date, there is no pressure on the hospitals and there is sufficient machinery in place. There is enough oxygen stock available and also medicines," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“As of date, there is no pressure on the hospitals and there is sufficient machinery in place. There is enough oxygen stock available and also medicines," he said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The court posted the matter for further hearing on 4 February.
The court posted the matter for further hearing on 4 February.
Earlier this month, the BMC had told the court that there is no reason for citizens to panic as the situation is under control.
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,425 new coronavirus infections, a drop of more than 10,000 compared to the previous day, and 42 deaths, the state health officials said.
Maharashtra on Thursday recorded 25,425 new coronavirus infections, a drop of more than 10,000 compared to the previous day, and 42 deaths, the state health officials said.
The new cases included 72 Omicron infections. Of the total, 33 were reported from Pune city, 19 from Aurangabad, five each from Mumbai and Osmanabad, three from Thane city and two each from Yavatmal and Ahmednagar.
The new cases included 72 Omicron infections. Of the total, 33 were reported from Pune city, 19 from Aurangabad, five each from Mumbai and Osmanabad, three from Thane city and two each from Yavatmal and Ahmednagar.
With 36,708 patients discharged in the same duration, the number of recovered patients rose to 71,97,001. The recovery rate stood at 94.32%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
With 36,708 patients discharged in the same duration, the number of recovered patients rose to 71,97,001. The recovery rate stood at 94.32%.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 76,30,606 and the death toll reached 1,42,358. The case fatality rate stands at 1.86%.
The state's Covid-19 case tally rose to 76,30,606 and the death toll reached 1,42,358. The case fatality rate stands at 1.86%.
There are 2,87,397 active cases in the state.
There are 2,87,397 active cases in the state.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!