Maharashtra Covid-19: Streets deserted during the week-long lockdown in Amravati
Amravati in Vidarbha region is also reporting the highest number of cases across the state. On Sunday, Amravati (both district and city) reported 926 cases, while on Saturday, 1,055 cases were reported. (PTI) (HT_PRINT)

Maharashtra Covid-19: Streets deserted during the week-long lockdown in Amravati

23 Feb 2021, 12:56 PM IST

Amravati in Maharashtra is placed under a week-long curfew from 8 pm on Monday

Amravati: Streets in Maharashtra's Amravati wore a deserted look, a day after it was placed under a week-long lockdown due to the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the district.

However, as shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open during the curfew from 8 am to 3 pm, some people ventured out of their homes to re-stock the supplies.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold a meeting today with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and officials, to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, Maharashtra has 54,306 active cases currently. The state has so far reported 19,99,982 recoveries and 51,806 deaths.

Owing to the spike in Covid cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

