Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Maharashtra Covid-19: Streets deserted during the week-long lockdown in Amravati
Amravati in Vidarbha region is also reporting the highest number of cases across the state. On Sunday, Amravati (both district and city) reported 926 cases, while on Saturday, 1,055 cases were reported. (PTI)

Maharashtra Covid-19: Streets deserted during the week-long lockdown in Amravati

1 min read . 12:56 PM IST Staff Writer

Amravati in Maharashtra is placed under a week-long curfew from 8 pm on Monday

Amravati: Streets in Maharashtra's Amravati wore a deserted look, a day after it was placed under a week-long lockdown due to the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the district.

Amravati: Streets in Maharashtra's Amravati wore a deserted look, a day after it was placed under a week-long lockdown due to the sharp rise in coronavirus cases in the district.

However, as shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open during the curfew from 8 am to 3 pm, some people ventured out of their homes to re-stock the supplies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New Zealand coronavirus cluster grows with three new cases

1 min read . 12:50 PM IST

Gujarat Municipal Election Results: BJP leads in early trends, Congress far behind

1 min read . 12:41 PM IST

Bill Gates wants to team up more with Jeff Bezos to combat the climate crisis

2 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST

However, as shops selling essential commodities will be allowed to remain open during the curfew from 8 am to 3 pm, some people ventured out of their homes to re-stock the supplies.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

New Zealand coronavirus cluster grows with three new cases

1 min read . 12:50 PM IST

Gujarat Municipal Election Results: BJP leads in early trends, Congress far behind

1 min read . 12:41 PM IST

Bill Gates wants to team up more with Jeff Bezos to combat the climate crisis

2 min read . 12:33 PM IST

Aim to eliminate tuberculosis from the country by 2025: PM Modi

1 min read . 12:17 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

Amravati in Maharashtra is placed under a week-long curfew from 8 pm on Monday.

Also Read | India Inc gears up to go back to office

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray is set to hold a meeting today with Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Commissioner and officials, to review the Covid-19 situation in the state.

According to the Union Ministry of Health, Maharashtra has 54,306 active cases currently. The state has so far reported 19,99,982 recoveries and 51,806 deaths.

Owing to the spike in Covid cases in the state, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray yesterday said the coming eight days will decide whether there will be a lockdown in the state.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.