Home >News >India >Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: Another district imposes lockdown. Details here
A health worker takes a swab sample of a woman for COVID-19 in Mumbai.

Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: Another district imposes lockdown. Details here

1 min read . 08:36 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Buldhana district has witnessed a sharp hike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, the officials said

Amid a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, another district in Maharashtra announced lockdown on Monday. The official announced restrictions in Buldhana city, Chikahli, Khamgaon, Deulgaon Raja & Malkapur areas of Buldhana district. The district has witnessed a sharp hike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, the officials said.

Amid a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, another district in Maharashtra announced lockdown on Monday. The official announced restrictions in Buldhana city, Chikahli, Khamgaon, Deulgaon Raja & Malkapur areas of Buldhana district. The district has witnessed a sharp hike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, the officials said.

Essential services will be permitted between 8 am and 3 pm, the authorities added. "Strict action will be taken against people who would violate the COVID-19 guidelines," said Buldhana ADM Dinesh Geete said, reported ANI.

Home isolation is not permitted in the district, he added.

Starting from Monday, a week-long complete lockdown was announced in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. "A curfew will be imposed in Amravati Municipal Corporation and Achalpur Municipal Council limits from 8 pm on February 22 to 6 am on 1 March," the officials said earlier.

