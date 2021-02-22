Maharashtra COVID-19 surge: Another district imposes lockdown. Details here

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Amid a surge in fresh COVID-19 cases, another district in Maharashtra announced lockdown on Monday. The official announced restrictions in Buldhana city, Chikahli, Khamgaon, Deulgaon Raja & Malkapur areas of Buldhana district. The district has witnessed a sharp hike in COVID-19 cases in the last few days, the officials said.

Home isolation is not permitted in the district, he added.

Starting from Monday, a week-long complete lockdown was announced in the Amravati district of Maharashtra. "A curfew will be imposed in Amravati Municipal Corporation and Achalpur Municipal Council limits from 8 pm on February 22 to 6 am on 1 March," the officials said earlier.

