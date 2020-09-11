Mumbai: Maharashtra's overall Covid-19 tally on Friday crossed the grim milestone of 10 lakh cases with record 24,886 cases getting detected in the last 24 hours. The state had crossed the 9 lakh-mark on 6 September.

393 more deaths took the state's toll to 28,724.

The total number of cases in the state is 10,15,681, including 7,15,023 recoveries and 2,71,566 active cases, the state Health Department said in a daily bulletin.

Mumbai reported 2,191 new cases on Friday, taking the city's overall tally to 1,65,306.

With 44 more fatalities reported, Mumbai's death toll stands at 8,067. Number of active cases in Mumbai are 27,642 and 1,29,244 patients have recovered.

Mortality rate in the state is at 2.83% and recovery rate is at 70.4%.

Currently, 16,46,742 people are in-home quarantine and 38487 people are in institutional quarantine.

Out of 50,72,521 laboratory samples, 10,15,681 have been tested positive (20%) for Covid-19 until today.

After a gap of 55 days, the slum-dominated Dharavi area of Mumbai registered a spike of more than 30 coronavirus cases on Friday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 33 new cases, the case tally in the area increased to 2,883, while the number of active cases went up to 124 from 102 cases on September 10, he said.

On July 19, Dharavi, considered to be Asia's largest slum, had recorded 36 new cases. The daily increase in the cases then fell and remained in the range of 1-20.

Of total 2,883 Covid-19 patients from Dharavi, 2,489 have been already discharged from hospitals.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated