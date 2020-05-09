Home > News > India > Maharashtra Covid-19 tally crosses 20,000-mark as 1,165 new cases reported

Maharashtra's coronavirus case count on Saturday crossed 20,000-mark as 1,165 fresh cases got reported in the last 24 hours. The state reported 48 more deaths, taking its total death toll to 779 while its number of cases stand at 20,228. 27 of these deaths were recorded in Mumbai, nine in Pune, eight in Malegaon, one in Pune district, one in Nanded and one in Amaravati.

330 patients got discharged on Saturday, taking the total number of recoveries in the state to 3,800. Maharashtra is the most-affected Indian state by Covid-19.

Mumbai, the state capital, alone has 12,864 cases and 489 fatalities so far.

