Mumbai: Maharashtra on Sunday reported 552 new Covid-19 cases, taking the state's tally of coronavirus positive cases to 4,200.

Maharashtra became the first state in the country to cross the 4,000-mark. Of thse 4,200 cases, 2,724 cases are from Mumbai alone.

Death toll in Covid-19 patients has now gone up to 223 in the state. In a press statement, the Public Health Department said there were 12 Covid-19-related deaths in the state today.

Of these 12 deaths, six deaths were recorded in Mumbai, four in Malegaon, one in Solapur Municipal Corporation and one in Jamkhed – Ahmednagar.

"Six out of the rest 8 patients (75%) had high-risk co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the press statement said.

Out of 72,023 laboratory samples, 67,673 were negative and 4,200 have been tested positive for coronavirus until today.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 368 active containment zones in the state currently.

Till date 507 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 87,254 people are in home quarantine and 6,743 people are in institutional quarantine, the state said.

