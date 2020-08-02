With 9,509 new Covid-19 cases getting registered in the last 24 hours, Maharashtra's overall tally reached 4.41 lakh on Sunday.

Number of active cases in the state stands at 1,48,537 out of which 44,204 cases are in Pune. 260 deaths in the last 24 hours take the state's death toll to 15,576.

So far, there have been nearly 2.77 lakh recoveries in the state, including 9,926 in the last 24 hours. Case fatality rate in the state stands at 3.53% while its positivity rate is 19.56%.

So far, over 22.5 lakh samples have been tested in the state for Covid-19.

Currently, over 9.25 lakh people in the state are in home quarantine and nearly 38,000 people are in institutional quarantine, the state health department said in its daily bulletin.

The COVID-19 tally in Mumbai's slum colony of Dharavi went up to 2,556 with the addition of five new cases on Friday, according to a senior BMC official.

This is the sixth consecutive day on which single digit cases were recorded in the slum-dominated area, something which has happened for the first time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in Dharavi on April 1.

The official said at present Dharavi has just 77 active cases.

So far, 2,228 COVID-19 patients have already recovered and discharged from hospitals, he said.

Mumbai added 1,105 fresh cases, taking its tally to 1,16,436 while the number of cases in metropolitan areas rose by 2,376 to 2,46,154.

Mumbai's total death toll now stands at 6,447 while the same mounted to 9,887 in the Mumbai Metropolitan region (MMR), it said.

Pune's overall Covid-19 tally reached nearly 95,000 on Sunday, including 48,481 recoveries and 2,226 deaths.

