Maharashtra became the first state in the country to cross the 4,000-mark on Sunday. Of the 4,666 cases, 3,032 cases are from Mumbai alone.

State's total death toll is at 232. In a press statement, the Public Health Department said, there were nine coronavirus-related deaths in the state today.

Of these, seven deaths were recorded in Mumbai and two in Malegaon, Nashik.

"Five out of the rest seven patients (71%) had high-risk co-morbidity such as diabetes, hypertension, asthma and heart disease," the press statement said.

On analyzing 2336 cases in the state, 1890 patients (81%) had no symptoms, 393 (17%) patients were symptomatic. 53 out of these (2%) are admitted in Intensive Care Unit.

Out of 76,092 laboratory samples, 71,611 were negative and 4200 have been tested positive for coronavirus until today.

As per the guidance from Government of India, cluster containment action plan is being implemented in places where clusters of patients have been found in the state. There are 368 active containment zones in the state currently.

Till date 572 patients have been discharged after full recovery. Currently, 93655 people are in home quarantine and 6879 people are in institutional quarantine, the state said.

The Maharashtra government relaxed lock down norms in green zones or least-affected areas by coronavirus from today.

"However, people should not think that lock down has been lifted. Reiterating the importance of social distancing. No one should think that lock down has been lifted," said Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray in an address to the state today.

He added that the state government would take strict action against those violating lock down norms. "I've heard that some people are treating relaxations as lifting of lock down. If they continue to behave like this we will take strict measures," said Thackeray.

The state government has decided to seal borders of districts to avoid the spread of the virus. Industries in 'green zone' and 'orange zones' have started production. Green zones are those areas where no coronavirus cases had been diagnosed. Orange zones have reported few coronavirus cases since the outbreak. Maharashtra had several districts which recorded zero coronavirus cases.

Share Via