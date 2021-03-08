Thane: Thane has added 780 new cases of coronavirus, raising the infection count in the Maharashtra district to 2,69,845, an official said. These new cases were reported on Sunday, he said.

The virus also claimed the lives of three more people, pushing the death toll in the district to 6,302, he said.

The COVID-19 mortality rate in the district is 2.34 per cent, he said.

So far, 2,56,279 patients have recuperated from the infection in the district, which reflects a recovery rate of 94.97 per cent.

As of now, there are 7,264 active COVID-19 cases in Thane, the official said.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case count stood at 46,312 and the death toll at 1,205, another official said.

Meanwhile, a total of 36 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra Legislative assembly, informed JJ hospital.

"A total of 2,746 samples were tested for re-entry to the legislative assembly for the budget session of Maharashtra on March 6 and 7, out of which 36 were found positive," JJ hospital said in a statement.

The state, meanwhile, registered 10,187 fresh COVID-19 infections and 47 deaths on Sunday, the union health ministry informed.

As per the Union Health Ministry data, India has reported 18,599 new COVID-19 cases, 14,278 recoveries, and 97 deaths in the last 24 hours

Covid-19 tally in India

Total cases: 1,12,29,398

Total recoveries: 1,08,82,798

Active cases: 1,88,747

Death toll: 1,57,853

