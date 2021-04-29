As per the data released on Thursday, the state had inoculated 3,88,247 persons on Tuesday, while it could administer 2,37,700 vaccine doses on Wednesday.
The daily vaccination count has witnessed a drop of 1,50,547 due to limited supply of vaccine doses, the data revealed.
With this, the state's cumulative vaccination figure reached 1,55,94,640, it said.
"The situation will continue to worsen as the state government is currently vaccinating around two to three lakh people on a daily basis. During the vaccination phase, the more time we waste, the more time we give for the virus to spread," an official from the state health department said.
State Health Minister Rajesh Tope had earlier said the current rush for installing oxygen concentrators and allied machinery is partially aimed at addressing the challenges that might arise in the third wave, which may hit when the strict curbs are lifted.
The state on Wednesday vaccinated 2,705 healthcare workers with the first dose and 6,813 with the second dose.