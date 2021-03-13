Patients at a COVID-19 care centre in Shegaon of Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Friday staged a protest allegedly for a delay in getting their lunch.

According to Additional District Collector Dinesh Gite, the delay took place due to an issue with the contractor's gas cylinder.

"I have been told that the contractor's gas cylinder was not working, hence there was the delay. But we are doing a thorough enquiry," Gite said.

Maharashtra recorded this year's highest one-day spike on the third day in a row on Friday with 15,817 new infections coming to light, a health official said.

The caseload in the state rose to 22,82,191, while the death toll reached 52,723 with 56 new fatalities.

The state had earlier reported more than 15,000 cases on October 2 last year, after which new cases had declined.

But a fresh surge in cases began last month and the state recorded 13,659 and 14,317 cases on Wednesday and Thursday.

As many as 11,344 patients were discharged from hospitals on Friday, taking the total of recoveries to 21,17,744.

There are 1,10,485 active cases.

Pune city recorded the highest 1,845 new cases, followed by 1,729 in Nagpur and 1,647 in Mumbai.

