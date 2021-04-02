Nagpur district in Maharashtra is one of the worst affected areas in the country. Nagpur has reported 4,108 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. The district has also reported 60 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to ANI, citing a Civil Surgeon.

On the positive side, Nagpur has reported 3,214 recoveries in one day. Cumulative cases in the district have reached 2,33,776. Out of the total, 1,87,751 cases were reported to be cured or discharged. The active cases in the district have reached 40,807. The death toll has also reached 5,281 in the district.

The nation is facing a second major wave of Covid-19 cases. While the vaccination effort is still on, cases are on the rise and Maharashtra is still the worst affected state in terms of the number of active cases as well as total deaths reported.

Scientists have predicted, using a mathematical model that the ongoing second-wave of Covid-19 pandemic across the country could peak by mid-April, following which the infections may see a steep decline by the end of May.

During the first wave of Covid-19 infections across India, the mathematical approach, named SUTRA, predicted that the initial surge of infections in August would peak by September and lower in February 2021.

Scientists, including Manindra Agrawal from Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, applied the model to predict the trajectory of the current surge in infections and found that the number of daily new infections is likely to peak in mid-April for this ongoing pandemic wave.

"For the last several days, we have found that there is a reasonable chance that the cases in India could peak sometime between 15-20 April. It is a sharp slope, but on the way down, it would likely be equally sharp, coming down very fast and by end of May may see a dramatic reduction," Agrawal told PTI.

"There is some uncertainty in predicting the peak value of daily new infections because of the sharp rise. Currently, it is coming to 1 lakh infections per day, but this can go up or down. But the timing remains the same between April 15-20," he added.

The scientists predict that in the current wave, the first state to peak could be Punjab in a few days, followed by Maharashtra.

However, the IIT Kanpur professor added that the model's prediction of the new peak is sensitive to the daily new infections data.

"Even a little bit of change each day causes the peak numbers to change by several thousand numbers. But the location of the peak has remained on mid-April," he added.





