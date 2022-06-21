Maharashtra: Covid cases see 55% spike within a day, active cases rise to 24915

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,659 new Covid-19 cases, of which Mumbai alone accounted for 1,781 cases
Maharashtra also saw one Covid death in the past 24 hours, which was from Mumbai
The state of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,659 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours. Logging a surge of 55% from the day before thereby taking the active cases tally to 24915. Tuesday's total cases included 1,781 in Mumbai itself.
Maharashtra also registered one Covid related fatality in the past one day.
Tuesday's addition took the Covid-19 case tally to 79,41,762 and the Covid death toll to 1,47,889, a health department official said.
The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55% more than the 2,354 cases reported on Monday.
Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle, which includes the country's financial capital and its surrounding metropolitan region, led with 2,952 cases, followed by 454 in Pune, 72 in Nashik, 69 in Nagpur, 28 in Akola, 27 in Aurangabad and 26 in Latur.
The addition to the tally in Mumbai Circle included 1,781 in the metropolis, which also reported the lone death for the day.
The discharge of 3,356 persons in the last 24 hours took the recovery count in Maharashtra to 77,68,958, leaving the state with 24,915 active cases, he said.
Mumbai leads with an active tally of 14,146, followed by 5,569 in neighbouring Thane, the official added.