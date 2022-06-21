Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Maharashtra: Covid cases see 55% spike within a day, active cases rise to 24915

Maharashtra: Covid cases see 55% spike within a day, active cases rise to 24915

Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,659 new Covid-19 cases, of which Mumbai alone accounted for 1,781 cases
2 min read . 08:29 PM IST

The state of Maharashtra on Tuesday reported 3,659 new Covid-19 cases in the past twenty four hours. Logging a surge of 55% from the day before thereby taking the active cases tally to 24915. Tuesday's total cases included 1,781 in Mumbai itself.

Maharashtra also registered one Covid related fatality in the past one day.

Tuesday's addition took the Covid-19 case tally to 79,41,762 and the Covid death toll to 1,47,889, a health department official said.

The addition to the tally was 1,305 or 55% more than the 2,354 cases reported on Monday.

Of the new cases, Mumbai Circle, which includes the country's financial capital and its surrounding metropolitan region, led with 2,952 cases, followed by 454 in Pune, 72 in Nashik, 69 in Nagpur, 28 in Akola, 27 in Aurangabad and 26 in Latur.

The addition to the tally in Mumbai Circle included 1,781 in the metropolis, which also reported the lone death for the day.

The discharge of 3,356 persons in the last 24 hours took the recovery count in Maharashtra to 77,68,958, leaving the state with 24,915 active cases, he said.

Mumbai leads with an active tally of 14,146, followed by 5,569 in neighbouring Thane, the official added.

State health department data showed the recovery rate was 97.82 per cent, the fatality rate was 1.86%, while the positivity rate stood at 10.13 percent.

With 36,094 samples being examined in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests in the state went up to 8,16,65,314, as per the data.

Coronavirus figures of Maharashtra are as follows: Positive cases 7941762; fresh cases 3659; death toll 147889; recoveries 77,68,958; active cases 24915; total tests 8,16,65,314. 

Meanwhile, Covid cases declined marginally on Tuesday as India logged 9,923 new infections in the last 24 hours, down 2,858 cases from Monday.

The total active caseload has climbed to over 79,313, according to the union health ministry. Total covid-19 cases have reached 4,33,16,396 so far.

The country reported 17 new fatalities, taking the death toll to 5,24,890 so far.

