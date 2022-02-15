Until now, a total of 4,345 patients infected with the Omicron strain have been reported in Maharashtra. Of these cases, 3,334 patients have been discharged following a negative RT PCR test, it said.
Till date, 8,904 samples have been sent for genome sequencing, out of which, results of 7,858 patients have been received, the department said, adding that genome sequencing results for 1,046 samples are awaited.
Of the 2,831 Covid-19 cases in Maharashtra, state capital city Mumbai reported 253 infections and zero fatality.
Pune saw 344 cases and one fatality due to Covid-19. Of the eight administrative regions in the state, the Pune region recorded 776 cases, followed by Nashik (609), Mumbai (456), Akola (416), Nagpur (315), Kolhapur (113), Latur (97) and Aurangabad (49), the department said.
The Pune region recorded 13 deaths, followed by Mumbai (nine), Nashik (four), Latur and Nagpur (three each), Kolhapur (two) and Akola one. Aurangabad did not record any fatality.
A total of 1,11,219 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours, taking the numbers of samples tested so far in Maharashtra to 7,66,39,114.
Currently, 3,14,531 people are in the home quarantine and 1544 people are in institutional quarantine, the bulletin said.
The Covid-19 figures in Maharashtra are as follows: Fresh cases 2,831, fatalities 35, active cases 30,547, new tests conducted 1,11,219.
