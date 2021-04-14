NEW DELHI: The Indian entertainment industry is staring at tough times again, with Maharashtra imposing Section 144 for the next 15 days and prohibiting shoots for movies, web shows and TV serials, given the surge in covid cases. The content crunch will begin to show, soon enough, media experts say, especially for daily soaps, with shooting timelines for Hindi and Marathi language content already disrupted over the past few weeks when night curfews and lockdowns over weekends were put in place.

The move brings the Indian entertainment industry that has already borne massive losses for the past one year, to a grinding halt. While the television industry saw business decline by 13% over 2020, filmed entertainment fell 62%, according to a recent Ficci-EY report.

“Not shooting for the next 15 days is going to have a huge impact as most TV producers only have a bank of four to five episodes ready. It was already challenging for us to not be able to shoot over weekends and there is huge fear on whether and how we will be able to overcome these business losses," said producer J.D. Majethia of Hats Off Productions and chairman of the Indian Film and TV Producers Council referring to monthly salaries and studio rents that are fixed expenses for producers.

“The weekly non-fiction shows that survive on audience voting, on the other hand, will barely have an episode or two ready. There are no options for them," Majethia added.

Repeat airings of older content will begin soon, he pointed out, plus GECs (general entertainment channels) will lose viewership to the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) matches. Just like last year, daily wage workers employed on TV sets, many of whom are migrants, have begun to go back to their native towns, not knowing how long the lockdown will last this time, Majethia said. Many actors too, who stay by themselves in Mumbai, have been calling him up to convey that they would rather go back home than battle the lockdown alone in the city.

The scene is just as dismal for film producers who had been struggling with shortened schedules, cost escalations thanks to safety and hygiene protocols and actors testing positive, in many cases.

“The situation in Maharashtra is alarming and nobody wants to take a risk. People have, pretty much, delayed schedules unless shoots are completely necessary at the moment," said film producer Anand Pandit who had shot portions of his latest Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God in February and has been waiting for things to settle down since. Most producers, Pandit said, do not want to take full crews out of Mumbai to shoot elsewhere, for one, any member could be asymptomatic and there is always a possibility of a lockdown being imposed in any part of the country and the entire team getting stuck there with travel and accommodation expenses to be taken care of.

“It’s a feeling of déjà vu and not in a good way," said Siddharth Anand Kumar, vice-president, films and television, Saregama India that owns boutique studio Yoodlee Films adding that the woes of producers will not end once the lockdown is over. Apart from delayed schedules, a lot of the talent will find their dates jammed and may not be available to complete projects immediately.

To be sure, the Indian Films and TV Producers Council had said in a statement earlier this week that producers of ongoing projects have been asked to conduct RT-PCR or antigen tests for crews they’re currently working with, among other measures, to break the chain of infections, hoping the government would not impose any lockdown on shoots being carried out in Maharashtra.

“We have several challenges upon us which we shall present to the government again and request to be allowed to shoot creating bio bubble on our sets," Majethia said adding that the entertainment industry can help the government in keeping people home and entertained.

