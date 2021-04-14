Maharashtra covid curbs: TV braces for content crunch, films delay schedules

“The situation in Maharashtra is alarming and nobody wants to take a risk. People have, pretty much, delayed schedules unless shoots are completely necessary at the moment," said film producer Anand Pandit who had shot portions of his latest Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra-starrer Thank God in February and has been waiting for things to settle down since. Most producers, Pandit said, do not want to take full crews out of Mumbai to shoot elsewhere, for one, any member could be asymptomatic and there is always a possibility of a lockdown being imposed in any part of the country and the entire team getting stuck there with travel and accommodation expenses to be taken care of.